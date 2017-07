When Kobe Bryant won his second ‘chip with the Lakers in 2001, he was wearing his first adidas signature sneaker. He left adidas a few years later, so the Kobe One was renamed as the Crazy 1.

The futuristic silhouette had an upper that was inspired by the sleek Audi TT.

The updated Crazy 1 takes a nubuck leather upper and it sits on top of a dual-density midsole.

These release on August 5 for $140 on adidas.com.

Photos courtesy of adidas