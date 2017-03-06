March Madness is right around the corner and adidas is getting their schools ready in style. The collection features a re-engineered mesh fabric designed for increased breathability and French terry wipe-zones for further sweat management. For the first time, both men’s and women’s teams will don new uniforms for postseason play. The men’s jerseys have team slogans emblazoned along the bottom of each jersey’s side to emphasize a team-first mentality while the women’s jerseys have black trim strategically placed at the bottom so the players can look down and spot their team’s rallying cry.

The Jayhawks are going to be wearing the Crazy Explosive Low, the Sun Devils will be in the Harden Vol. 1 and Indiana, Louisville, Miami, Nebraska, Mississippi State, NC State and Texas A&M are getting the Dame 3. All the kicks feature either a school pride mid-sole or solid color mid-sole with an iced-out bottom that allows the team graphics to show through.

All the apparel and sneakers are available now at adidas.com and on the respective campuses.