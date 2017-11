The next adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 releasing drops on Saturday, featuring a three color combo of “grey/bold orange/solid grey.”

The lowcut V2 is made with a Primeknit upper that sits on top of a BOOST outsole.

These release on adidas.com/YEEZY, at select adidas stores, and on YEEZY.SUPPLY, on November 25, for $220.

Photos courtesy of adidas