Sequoia trees can be found out on the coast of northern California and southern Oregon. They can rise up to be the tallest trees on the planet, dating back to the Jurassic period of the dinosaurs. Sequoias are covered with big branches full of green leafs.

That greenery served as the inspiration for the latest Air Jordan VIII colorway. There’s also a leather and Durabuck upper and rubber outsole with multidirectional pattern for traction.

These drop on January 28 for $190 on Nike.com.

Pictures courtesy of Nike