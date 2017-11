On the new Air Jordan XI “Heiress,” Jordan Brand’s swapped out the XI’s usual patent leather for a stingray leather, inspired by “the little black dress,” according to the Brand. It has a suede upper, clear black outsole and hits of gold.

Shout out to the original heiress, Jasmine Jordan.

The “Heiress” Air Jordan XI drops on Friday, November 24 for $220 on Nike.com.

Photos via Nike