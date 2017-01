With a leather upper and full-length Nike Zoom technology, the Air Jordan XII solidified its place in history a while ago. MJ wore the silhouette en route to his fifth title in the 1996-’97 season. The low version was later released in 2004 and it now returns in a brand new “Max Orange” colorway in 2017.

These drop on January 14 at 10 am EST on Nike.com, for $170.

Photos courtesy of Nike