Tinker Hatfield built the Air Jordan XIII after getting inspiration from a panther. He saw Michael Jordan’s next-level quickness, and his killer instinct, and was reminded of the predatory cat. It was a coincidence that MJ’s closest friends had been calling him “Black Cat” for years.

Towards the end of the XIII’s retail run, Jordan Brand introduced a Low version. One of the OG colorways was the “Chutney.” Its mustard-like upper was accented by black on the midsole and then by a golden Jumpman on the collar.

But the “Chutney” XIII hasn’t been released since 1998.

Jordan Brand’s finally brought the famous colorway back with this weekend’s release. The “Chutney” drops on June 10 for $175 on Nike.com.

Photos courtesy of Nike