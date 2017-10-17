The Air Jordan XXXII is the first Jordan Brand on-court sneaker to feature a Flyknit upper. The upper is complemented by a Zoom Air cushion in the heel and hits of leather through the sneaker to maintain its “luxury” feel.

The classic “Bred” colorway makes its debut on the XXXII at the same time, with the Mid and Low releasing at the same time.

The Mid will cost $180 and the Low will run for $160 when these drop tomorrow morning on Nike.com.

Related

Inside the Design of the Air Jordan XXXII

Photos courtesy of Nike