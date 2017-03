On Mark Wahlberg’s TV show Wahlburgers, Mark took a trip to the Nike Headquarters in Oregon. While there, he was given a look at some of Nike’s and Jordan’s upcoming releases and tucked in the corner is a new Air Jordan VI. It’s got a green and orange upper that’s made out of nubuck.

The colorway’s inspired by one of MJ’s most famous commercials, his “Like Mike” Gatorade spot.

The “Gatorade” VIs are expected to release late this year.

h/t Sneaker Files