The Curry 3 features the latest technology from Under Armour. Its threadborne upper gives the sneaker a light and supportive feel and it allows UA to throw the fire ‘ways on it. They’ve got three new ones coming this weekend.

The first is the “Red Hot Santa,” a red sneaker that Steph will storm into Cleveland with on Christmas Day. The “Santa” joints release on December 24 at retailers nationwide, Under Armour Brand Houses and UA.com.

That’s followed by the maroon “Magi” colorway, which is a nod to the famous short story “The Gift of the Magi,” about a young couple’s journey to buying Christmas gifts for each other. They drop on December 26 at boutiques nationwide, Under Armour Brand Houses and UA.com.

Closing out the trio is the silver-themed “Raw Sugar” ‘way, because Steph’s game is that sweet. They come out at retailers nationwide, Under Armour Brand Houses and UA.com.

Photos courtesy of UA