The “More Buckets” Under Armour Curry 4 celebrates Stephen Curry‘s ability to drop buckets on any defender’s head at any moment. The grey-based colorway, UA says, “can be looked at as a before and after contrast. The lighter shade represents his humble beginnings, while the bolder shade signals his present and future accomplishments.”

The Curry 4’s most popular feature is a knitted upper that Stephen requested.

“We worked with our innovation team and what they did is they were able to figure out a mechanical stretch in the knit to get it to expand like crazy,” Kort Neumann, the Under Armour Curry 4’s lead designer, told us a few months ago. “That’s the really cool part, with Steph wearing the braces, you really got to have a high stretch in that area to get your foot into the shoe. That right there is the big deal on the knitted component, the high stretch there.”

The “More Buckets” Under Armour Curry 4 is available on December 8, for $130 on UA.com and in-stores.

