The newest Under Armour Curry 4 colorway, the “More Fun,” is all about the joy of winning. Here’s more straight from UA:

It’s a shimmy and a high kick after nailing a clutch three. It’s never being too old to dress up for Halloween. It’s a round of golf with Justin Timberlake. Stephen Curry is all about having fun. The joy he exudes on the hardwood is contagious, which can be seen in the reactions of his teammates and fans. This season Stephen is all about more – more rings, more accolades, more work, and even more fun. The Curry 4 “More Fun” colorway honors his pursuit of happiness on-and-off the court.

This royal blue colorway has already made an a few appearances on-court. Stephen wore them on Thursday night.

They don't got these at Steve's Bike Shop. The Chef laced up a blue Curry 4 tonight 💦 pic.twitter.com/drcehh7TiY — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 3, 2017

The Under Armour Curry 4 “More Fun” will be available for $130 on November 11 at Under Armour Brand Houses and UA.com.

Photos courtesy of UA