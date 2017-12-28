The “Nothing But Nets” Under Armour Curry 4 Low was debuted last night. Stephen Curry wore it pregame and Kent Bazemore wore in the Hawks’ 113-99 win over the Wizards.

UA says the “bright red colorway with a netting design found on the heel is inspired by his involvement in the campaign’s efforts to send nets and help save lives from malaria.” Curry has been partnerted with Nothing But Nets, a United Nations foundation, for the last six years, helping to fight the spread of malaria.

Curry will donate an insecticide-treated bed net to Nothing But Nets, protecting kids, refugees, and families from malaria with each pair of Curry 4 Lows sold.

The new colorway releases on December 31 for $120 in the United States, Canada and China.

Photos courtesy of UA