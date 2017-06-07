With the launch of the UA ICON, Under Armour’s got their first-ever customizable footwear platform. Here’s more info, straight from UA:

INFINITE POSSIBILITIES IN IMAGE UPLOADS: Like never before, upload a picture or image, move it around, shrink it or grow it. It’s that simple.

CUSTOMIZABLE PATTERNS: These are prints that let you pick your own colors & change the size & direction. We’re just giving you the start, you make it yours.

LIMITED-EDITION PRINTS: We’ve collected this season’s best prints so you can tie your shoes to your gear…but they won’t be around forever.

ANY COLOR YOU WANT: Gone are the days where you’re limited to a couple options—we’re expanding the palette with a giant array of colors.

The first kicks available to customize include the Curry 1, Highlight and ClutchFit Force 3.0. The first shipment of kicks can be expected for delivery by mid-July. Check out the UA ICON now.