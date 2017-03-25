-
Champs Sports Game on Air Harlem Event: Nike Air Max 1 Ultra 2.0 LE
Champs Sports Game on Air Harlem Event: Close-up of Jay West's live painting.
Champs Sports Game on Air Harlem Event: Jay West in action.
Champs Sports Game on Air Harlem Event: Jay West's commemorative 'Game on Air' painting for Champs Sports
Champs Sports Celebrates Air Max Day With Game on Air Event
With Air Max Day celebrations going across the globe, Champs Sports celebrated the 30 year anniversary of the Nike Air Max 1 on Saturday with an event dubbed ‘Game on Air’ at its brick and mortar location in Harlem, New York.
As part of the day’s festivities, New York’s D.J. M.O.S. kept the crowd rocking and the good vibes flowing while A$AP Mob’s Jay West, an artist born and raised in Harlem, came through for a special live painting. Done in his signature style, the painting featured West’s wolf character rocking the Nike Air Max 1 2.0 Ultra LE as it walked against the backdrop of Harlem’s landmark Apollo Theater and a row of brownstones.
For more information on the Game on Air events, please visit Champs Sports.
