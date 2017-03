With Air Max Day celebrations going across the globe, Champs Sports celebrated the 30 year anniversary of the Nike Air Max 1 on Saturday with an event dubbed ‘Game on Air’ at its brick and mortar location in Harlem, New York.

As part of the day’s festivities, New York’s D.J. M.O.S . kept the crowd rocking and the good vibes flowing while A$AP Mob’s Jay West , an artist born and raised in Harlem, came through for a special live painting. Done in his signature style, the painting featured West’s wolf character rocking the Nike Air Max 1 2.0 Ultra LE as it walked against the backdrop of Harlem’s landmark Apollo Theater and a row of brownstones.