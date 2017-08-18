Isaiah Washington’s Jelly Fam movement has truly caught fire on the Internet. Washington and his team of finger-rolling hoopers have become celebrities. Every kid in New York tries to Jelly at every chance. Peep the video above for more on the movement.

Washington, one of the cofounders of the Fam, played his high school ball at St. Raymond’s in the Bronx, NY. St. Ray’s is a Nike school, as is the University of Minnesota, where Washington will be playing in college.

These new “Jelly Fam” joints are available in kids’ sizes for $90.