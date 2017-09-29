Latrell Sprewell has confirmed that the legendary DaDa Supreme Spinner is coming back as a retro release in 2018.

These might make a return soon. pic.twitter.com/LJZ6VAP8Na — Latrell Sprewell (@_Spree15) September 29, 2017

I am totally overwhelmed with fans of my Spinner shoes. Coming back in 2018. Can't wait to share more details soon. — Latrell Sprewell (@_Spree15) September 29, 2017

The neck-breaking Spinner was wildly popular when it was first introduced in the early 2000s. Back when everything was bigger–shirts, cars, music videos–the rims on hip-hop artist’s ride couldn’t ever stop spinning, even when the car was stopped.

DaDa brought that ideal to Latrell Sprewell’s sneakers. He played in the Spinners in the ’04 playoffs, too. Stay tuned for more info on the upcoming release.

Related

Top 20 Basketball Sneakers of the Past 20 Years: DaDa Supreme Spinner