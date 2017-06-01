Former Kentucky Wildcat De’Aaron Fox has agreed to sign a multi-year deal with Nike, according to a report from The Vertical. Fox is projected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Lottery pick De'Aaron Fox has agreed to a multi-year shoe deal with Nike, sources tell @TheVertical. The UK PG was a top target for brands. pic.twitter.com/6MwbbNuMmh — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) May 31, 2017

In high school, Fox’s Houston Hoops team was part of Nike’s EYBL circuit and his high school team, Cypress Lakes (TX), also wore the Swoosh. During his lone year as a Wildcat, Fox wore Nike Kobe silhouettes. Stay tuned for an official confirmation from Nike.