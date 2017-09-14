LeBron James unveiled his 15th signature sneaker last week on Instagram. We’ve already seen a few colorways, from the “Floral” to some green-based and some blue-based joints.

Nike gave a sneak peek the day after and said that the LeBron 15 is “the most technically advanced shoe of LeBron James’ career.” It uses the all-new BattleKnit upper and a visible air unit that combines Max Air and Zoom Air. The remixed Flyknit and the blended Air are both making their debut with the 15.

“This is my favorite shoe to date,” James said in a press release. “The performance benefits and sophisticated look make this shoe a force on and off the court. The number-one thing people should know about the LeBron 15 is that this new Nike Flyknit is something that’s never been done in a performance shoe.”

Thanks to Kenlu, we have our first in-depth look at the Nike LeBron 15 in the “Ashes” colorway. Unlike the “Floral” ‘way, the “Ashes” doesn’t have a zipper. The smoky grey 15 will be for on-court use. Scroll through the gallery above to see the upcoming sneaker’s Knit construction and its detailing, including a 🔥 emoji on the inner tongue, the new traction pattern on the outsole and the nearly hidden Swoosh on the heel.

The Nike LeBron 15 “Ashes” drops on October 28 for $185. Keep it locked for much more on the King’s next sneaker.

Images courtesy of Kenlu, h/t Sneaker News