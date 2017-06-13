DJ Khaled used social media to officially unveil his collaboration with Jordan Brand–the “Grateful” Air Jordan III, with a red upper, black midsole and white outsole.
They put hashtags on the heel tab and a “We The Best” logo underneath the heel’s Jumpman logo.
There’s no release date for them, but there is a chance to win a pair by preordering Khaled’s upcoming album, which drops on June 23. Check out the pictures above and the video below for detailed looks at the “Grateful” IIIs.
