DJ Khaled used social media to officially unveil his collaboration with Jordan Brand–the “Grateful” Air Jordan III, with a red upper, black midsole and white outsole.

They put hashtags on the heel tab and a “We The Best” logo underneath the heel’s Jumpman logo.

There’s no release date for them, but there is a chance to win a pair by preordering Khaled’s upcoming album, which drops on June 23. Check out the pictures above and the video below for detailed looks at the “Grateful” IIIs.