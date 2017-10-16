The Nike LeBron 15’s rollout continues with a quick look at a new black/volt colorway. Nike’s official website shared this picture today, giving us a preview of a 15 that has an all-black upper and volt accents.

The LeBron 15 is built with the new BattleKnit technology, a remixed Flyknit that’s strong enough to support King James. The 15’s cushioning system, a mixture between Nike’s Zoom Air and Max Air technology, is done up in a bright volt on this version. Check it out up top.

The first LeBron 15 colorway is releasing tomorrow. Cleveland is also getting the first chance to purchase the “Ashes” and “Pride of Ohio” colorways at the “The 15” popup shpop on 2000 E. 9th Street.

"The 15" popup shop (2000 E. 9 Street) opens tomorrow and runs until 10/22 in Cleveland. Exclusive gear, like "The Pride of Ohio" LeBron 15, will be available all week. pic.twitter.com/Mct5gJLxQL — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 16, 2017

Photo courtesy of Nike