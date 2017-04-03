-
Payton Pritchard: Nike PG1, Tony Bradley: Air Jordan XXXI, Casey Benson: Nike KD 9, Kavell Bigby-Williams: Nike PG1, Isaiah Hicks: Jordan Super.Fly 5, Tyler Dorsey: Nike Kobe XI Elite
South Carolina Gamecocks: Under Armour
Justin Jackson: Jordan CP3.X, Tyler Dorsey: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Przemek Karnowski: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Chris Silva: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low
Kavell Bigby-Williams: Nike PG1
Johnathan Williams: Nike KD 9, Chris Silva: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low
Dillon Brooks: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Nigel Williams-Goss: Nike LeBron 14, Sindarius Thornwell: Under Armour Charged Controller
Casey Benson: Nike KD 9, Joel Berry II: Jordan CP3.X
Johnathan Williams: Nike KD 9, Maik Kotsar: Under Armour Curry 3, Nigel Williams-Goss: Nike LeBron 14
Dylan Ennis: Nike KD 9, Kennedy Meeks: Air Jordan XXXI
Hassani Gravett: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 2 Low, Sindarius Thornwell: Under Armour Charged Controller, Zach Collins: Nike Kyrie 2
Luke Maye: Jordan Super.Fly 5, Jordan Bell: Nike KD 9, Seventh Woods: Air Jordan XXXI Low
Duane Notice: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low, Jordan Mathews: Nike Kyrie 2
Justin Jackson: Jordan CP3.X, Dylan Ennis: Nike KD 9
Maik Kotsar: Under Armour Curry 3, Justin McKie: Under Armour Charged Controller, Nigel Williams-Goss: Nike LeBron 14
Nate Britt: Jordan CP3.X
Nigel Williams-Goss: Nike LeBron 14, Zach Collins: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Theo Pinson: Air Jordan XI Retro
PJ Dozier: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 2 Low, Silas Melson: Nike Kobe A.D NXT
Payton Pritchard: Nike PG1, Joel Berry II: Jordan CP3.X
Final Four’s Best Kicks
It’s going to be a Nike versus Jordan Brand matchup in the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship after an action packed Final Four weekend.
Nike school Gonzaga is headed to its first title game after ending South Carolina’s memorable tournament run. In this game, fans got a glimpse at the new Nike Kobe A.D. NXT which was seen on the feet of the Zags’ Silas Melson while several players on South Carolina took the floor in the special edition oxblood-colored Under Armour Curry 3 Lux which was designed to commemorate both the Gamecocks’ men’s and women’s teams Final Four achievement.
In the later game, Jordan Brand and UNC came out victorious over Nike and the Oregon Ducks. Both teams stuck with kicks that got them there with the Jordan CP3.X being and Air Jordan XXXI being popular choices with the Tarheels. The Ducks came with their team PEs of the Nike KD 9, Nike Kobe XI and Nike Hyperdunk 2016.
If you missed out on any of the sneaker action from the Final Four, make sure to get caught up in our latest recap.
Photos via Getty Images
