The legendary Air Jordan XIII features a holographic logo on its lateral side. In the spirit of Christmas, Jordan Brand is adding that logo to the tongue of three of their silhouettes. JB athletes will take the court this Sunday in souped-up versions of the Air Jordan XXXI, Jordan CP3.X and Jordan Extra.Fly, as well as the all-new Jordan Melo M13. The holograms are green, with the rest of the sneakers featuring classic Christmas-style red and white.

Look for LaMarcus Aldridge, Carmelo Anthony, Jimmy Butler, Blake Griffin, Kawhi Leonard, Victor Oladipo, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook to be hooping in these exclusive J’s for the NBA’s five-game Christmas Day schedule.

Photos courtesy of Nike