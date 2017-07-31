Jeff Green was the fifth pick in the 2007 draft, joining Kevin Durant as the future of the Seattle SuperSonics. Green averaged 10 points and 5 rebounds as a rookie and his play continued to get better. He put up 15.5 points per game over his next two seasons.

Before the lockout-shortened season began at the end of 2011, Green, looking to start his first full season as a Celtic, was ruled out. It was discovered that he had an aortic aneurysm. He had heart surgery in January, 2011 and returned the next season to play in 81 games with the C’s, averaging nearly 13 points.

Jordan Brand has created a special Air Jordan XXXI colorway for Green, featuring details about his surgery. Watch the video above to see Green, now a member of the Cavaliers, break down the exclusive colorway.

