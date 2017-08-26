Yesterday Karl-Anthony Towns spoke out about the tragic events in Charlottesville a few weeks ago, publishing a piece with The Player’s Tribune. The 22-year-old wrote “There was one thing I didn’t feel about Charlottesville. I didn’t feel shocked by it. Yeah, I was disappointed but not shocked. It’s not a surprise to me that racism is alive and kicking in 2017.”

The Timberwolves star went on to write that “there are more of us than there are of them,” saying that he believes love will trump hate.

He continued to spread that loving message at yesterday’s Kentucky Alumni Game. He customized his Nike Hyperdunk 2016 sneakers with a pair of graphics that promoted love and condemned racism.

h/t Player’s Tribune