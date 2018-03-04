Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Declines $20 Million Extension from Jordan Brand

by March 04, 2018
16,963
Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard‘s 2017-18 season has been strange. After finishing second and third in MVP voting the last two seasons, the 26-year-old has only appeared in nine games and his lingering quad injury has been the subject of some rare drama in San Antonio.

All signs point to a return for Leonard at some point in March. And this is the offseason where he and the Spurs can negotiate on a supermax contract. This is also the summer that his current contract with Jordan Brand is set to expire.

ESPN’s reporting that Leonard’s representation “came ‘very close’ to completion on a new four-year extension worth more than $20 million. But discussions broke down abruptly because representatives for Leonard didn’t feel that the new deal reflected the forward’s accomplishments and standing within the league, sources said.”

Leonard has been one of the faces of Jordan Brand’s flagship sneakers. He’s received player exclusives colorways of the Air Jordan XX9, Air Jordan XXX and Air Jordan XXXI. He’s also been featured in a few Jordan Brand ad campaigns.

Kawhi Leonard

Leonard currently earns less than $500,000 from Jordan Brand. LeBron James leads the NBA in highest sneaker contract salary, earning $20 million a year from Nike.

Leonard’s contract with Jordan is over on October 1. He can start talking to other sneaker brands in July. Jordan Brand does hold a match clause, which will allow them to retain Leonard if they choose to match the sneaker contract offer he receives from a rival company. ESPN’s also reporting that there are no talks about a signature sneaker for Leonard at this point.

h/t ESPN

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard ‘Working Hard’ to Return

4 days ago
6,415
kawhi leonard danny green
NBA

Danny Green: ‘We Knew Kawhi Leonard Was Going To Be Back’

4 days ago
18,817
Air Jordan 3
Kicks

The Legacy of the Air Jordan III

6 days ago
2,459
kawhi leonard spurs return
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Rejoins Spurs, Aiming For March Return

6 days ago
4,198
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Sitting Out But Medically-Cleared to Play

2 weeks ago
4,276
NBA

Gregg Popovich: It Would Be A ‘Surprise’ If Kawhi Leonard Returns This Season

2 weeks ago
1,019

TRENDING


Most Recent
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Post Up: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo Go Off

1 hour ago
149
Tristan Thompso

Tristan Thompson Suffers Ankle Sprain, Expected to Miss Multiple Games

6 hours ago
185
Billy Preston

Billy Preston Has Shoulder Injury, Leaves Bosnia After Three Games

7 hours ago
767
Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Declines $20 Million Extension from Jordan Brand

9 hours ago
16,963
harden rockets post up

Post Up: Rocket Power

23 hours ago
1,309