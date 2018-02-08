Kevin Garnett Returns to AND1 as Global Ambassador

by SLAM Staff February 08, 2018

Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett is returning to AND1 for the first time since 2003. He’ll serve as AND1’s Global Ambassador as the brand gets ready to celebrate its 25th anniversary, about 15 years after he had two signature sneakers with AND1.

“I’m thrilled to get back to my roots and partner with AND1, one of the best basketball brands in the industry,” KG said, via press release. “We have many initiatives underway that we’ll be launching, including my new capsule collection, which I’m particularly excited about.”

Kevin Garnett

KG and AND1 have an upcoming collection of footwear and apparel that the one-time NBA MVP helped to create. Stay tuned for more info on the gear and kicks.

Kevin Garnett

 
You Might Also Like
kevin garnett isaiah thomas paul pierce
NBA

Kevin Garnett To Paul Pierce About His Jersey Retirement: ‘Isaiah Who?’

3 weeks ago
NBA

Kevin Garnett Wants to Remove Glen Taylor and Own the T-Wolves

2 months ago
NBA

Mask Off

2 months ago
NBA

Kevin Garnett: Thon Maker to Win MVP ‘One Day’

3 months ago
NBA

Kevin Garnett Wants to Mentor DeMarcus Cousins

3 months ago
NBA

Jason Kidd: Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Can Be Magic Johnson and KG’

4 months ago

TRENDING