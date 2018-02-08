Kevin Garnett Returns to AND1 as Global Ambassador

Kevin Garnett is returning to AND1 for the first time since 2003. He’ll serve as AND1’s Global Ambassador as the brand gets ready to celebrate its 25th anniversary, about 15 years after he had two signature sneakers with AND1.

“I’m thrilled to get back to my roots and partner with AND1, one of the best basketball brands in the industry,” KG said, via press release. “We have many initiatives underway that we’ll be launching, including my new capsule collection, which I’m particularly excited about.”

KG and AND1 have an upcoming collection of footwear and apparel that the one-time NBA MVP helped to create. Stay tuned for more info on the gear and kicks.