By now you probably know that we made 20 covers (!) of KICKS 20, the 20th anniversary issue of the Sneaker Bible. But you might not know that it’s almost impossible for you to ever own all 20 covers of the issue, because only versions 1 (Michael Jordan) and 2 (Allen Iverson) were made available on newsstands, and only a couple dozen of each of the 20 covers were even printed.

It isn’t totally impossible, though. In fact, we’re giving away two sets of magazines—20 in total—with each cover of KICKS 20. (See the picture above for an example of one set.) Here’s how to enter the give-away:

Post your favorite SLAM or KICKS cover of all-time on Instagram or Twitter

Tag @SLAMonline in the post and include the hashtag #KICKS20

Follow us on Instagram and/or Twitter (wherever you’re posting)

And that’s it—just like that you’re entered. We’ll select one winner on IG and one on Twitter at the end of this week, and will mail each winner his or her set shortly after we reach out for their mailing addresses.

Best of luck!!

