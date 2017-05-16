In the battle of the Nike Kobe A.D., Isaiah Thomas came out victorious over John Wall as the Celtics outlasted the Wizards 115-105 in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Thomas went with his familiar two pairs— the green/black and black/white—while Wall brought the model’s “Flip the Switch” edition. Wall was also spotted in a pair of the coveted “Metallic Gold” Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo prior to the game.

Bradley Beal did everything he could for Washington as he finished the night with a game-high 38 points in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low. Markieff Morris continued to represent Foams with a pair of the “Olympic” Nike Air Foamposite One. For Boston, Kelly Olynyk came up huge with several clutch buckets in the fourth while rocking the Nike Kobe XI Elite while Jaylen Brown stunted with a pair of the adidas Consortium Crazy Explosive.

Photos via Getty Images