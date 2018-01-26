NBA Kicks of the Night

Last night’s four-game NBA schedule was highlighted by the on-court debut of four team’s “City” uniforms. The Heat, Kings, Thunder and Warriors all rocked their new threads, which gave a few players lots of room to flex with rare heat.

Wayne Ellington, pictured above in the Air Jordan XIII Low “UNC, led the way for the Heat, who stunted as a team.

Carolina blue kicks fresh on the scene. pic.twitter.com/IZSJM5xs4W — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 26, 2018

Josh Richardson wore two different pairs in the game, James Johnson matched his uniform’s hot pink accents with some hot pink Soldier 11s and Hassan Whiteside rocked a custom pair of LeBron 12s.

Out in Golden State, three of the Warriors played in new colorways of their signature sneakers. Kevin Durant wore the “City” KD10 colorway while Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson played in some all-red sneakers for the first time.

Scroll down to see last night’s best sneaker action.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images