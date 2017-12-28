Ronnie Fieg offered a preview of his collaboration with LeBron James and Nike about two weeks back. He shared images of updated versions of the Nike LeBron 15. Fieg shared official release info for the Kith x Nike LeBron 15 “Long Live the King” collection today. Here’s more straight from Kith:

The Lifestyle XV completely revamps the XV’s upper while maintaining the original midsole tooling. Hexagonal knitting is seen on the forefoot and heightened sock-like collar to provide flexibility. The medial side is adorned with a curved zipper for easy accessibility. The most dynamic design element of this new XV is the strap system. Branded straps replace a lacing system and come in both full and half-length options. This sneaker can also be devoid of straps, thus creating three different ways to be worn. The Performance XV features a luxury approach to the on-court sneaker. This model receives a Rose Gold colorway, as the Battle-Knit upper is draped in a faint rose tone. The key addition is a rose gold Riri zipper that runs up the center of the upper from the toe to the collar. This zipper conceals a leather panel that displays asymmetric branding, with Long Live the King on the right shoe and Kith x Nike LeBron XV on the left. Other details include a full sail midsole with matted air bags and metallic rose gold Swoosh logos on the heels.

The Kith x Nike LeBron Performance 15 “Rose Gold” will cost $200. The “Stained Glass” and the “Concrete” will retail for $230. The Kith x Nike LeBron 15 “Long Live the King Collection” releases this Saturday, December 30th, at Kith shops and Kith.com. The online release will be at midnight EST.

Photos courtesy of Kith