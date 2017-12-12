Air Jordans—both old and new—highlighted another night of NBA kicks.

PJ Tucker contributed two entries as he donned the “Stealth” Air Jordan XX, which originally released in 2008, and the Air Jordan X Retro “Dark Shadow” from the 2007 Countdown Pack. Montrezl Harrell went the OG route as he rocked the Air Jordan XX in its debut “White/Varsity Red-Black” colorway.

In Charlotte, Frank Kaminsky brought out a fresh white/black PE of the Air Jordan XXXII and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist wore the Air Jordan XXXI in the same colorway. Kemba Walker continued to do work in the “Charlotte” Air Jordan X Retro. Teammate Jeremy Lamb wore a fresh PE colorway of the Nike PG1 which, arguably, overshadowed Paul George‘s own PE model.

Despite Kyrie Irving‘s absence, a new edition of the Nike Kyrie 3 managed to hit the floor as Celtics reserve guard Kadeem Allen wore a black colorway that was accented with red and yellow hits. Other kicks that caught our eye were Evan Turner’s Li-Ning Yu Shuai 11, Kyle Lowry‘s tough adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017s and Kevin Durant‘s Nike KDX “Caution” PE.

Make sure to check out the rest of Monday’s NBA sneaker heat in our latest gallery.

Photos via Getty Images