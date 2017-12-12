-
-
Kadeem Allen: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017 Low
-
Evan Turner: Li-Ning Yu Shuai 11
-
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Air Max Dominate
-
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
-
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Tyler Johnson: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6
-
Chandler Parsons: adidas Explosive Bounce
-
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.AE X, James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
Jeremy Lamb, Paul George: Nike PG1
-
DeMar DeRozan, Sindarius Thornwell: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XX8 SE
-
P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan XX3
-
Frank Kaminsky: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Kevin Durant: Nike KDX
-
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
-
Marcus Smart, Kris Dunn: adidas Dame 4
-
Omer Asik: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017, Nene Hilario: Air Jordan XXXI, Jrue Holiday: Nike PG1, P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan X Retro
-
Jayson Tatum: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Austin Rivers: adidas Dame 4, Sam Dekker: Nike Kyrie 3, DeAndre Jordan: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017
-
Eric Gordon: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
-
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Klay Thompson: Anta KT3
-
Josh Richardson: Nike Kyrie 3
-
James Johnson: adidas Dame 4, Deyonta Davis: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
-
Kemba Walker: Air Jordan X Retro
-
Darius Miller: Air Jordan XI Retro
-
Jordan Bell: Nike PG1
-
C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Power 4
-
Terrence Ferguson: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
-
OG Anunoby: Nike Kyrie 3, Austin Rivers: adidas Dame 4
1 of 32
NBA Kicks of the Night
Air Jordans—both old and new—highlighted another night of NBA kicks.
PJ Tucker contributed two entries as he donned the “Stealth” Air Jordan XX, which originally released in 2008, and the Air Jordan X Retro “Dark Shadow” from the 2007 Countdown Pack. Montrezl Harrell went the OG route as he rocked the Air Jordan XX in its debut “White/Varsity Red-Black” colorway.
In Charlotte, Frank Kaminsky brought out a fresh white/black PE of the Air Jordan XXXII and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist wore the Air Jordan XXXI in the same colorway. Kemba Walker continued to do work in the “Charlotte” Air Jordan X Retro. Teammate Jeremy Lamb wore a fresh PE colorway of the Nike PG1 which, arguably, overshadowed Paul George‘s own PE model.
Despite Kyrie Irving‘s absence, a new edition of the Nike Kyrie 3 managed to hit the floor as Celtics reserve guard Kadeem Allen wore a black colorway that was accented with red and yellow hits. Other kicks that caught our eye were Evan Turner’s Li-Ning Yu Shuai 11, Kyle Lowry‘s tough adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017s and Kevin Durant‘s Nike KDX “Caution” PE.
Make sure to check out the rest of Monday’s NBA sneaker heat in our latest gallery.
Photos via Getty Images
Commentscomments powered by Disqus