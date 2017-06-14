While cooking breakfast, LaVar Ball used Twitter to announce that the ZO2 won’t be available to preorder for much longer.
“No more pre-orders after June 22,” he said in the video. “And you gon’ be mad when you don’t have ‘em.”
The ZO2 runs for $495 a pair. Lonzo Ball said he created the sneaker to empower the people in his family and “for the culture.”
Watch LaVar’s announcement below.
An announcement from the Big Baller himself @Lavarbigballer | Preorders on the ZO2's will no longer be available after June 22nd. pic.twitter.com/9ZbMg4FXZJ
— Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) June 14, 2017
