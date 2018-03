LeBron James unveiled a new version of the Nike LeBron 15 just ahead of tonight’s Cavaliers/Heat matchup in Miami. The “South Beach” Nike LeBron 15 honors the “South Beach” LeBron 8 and the four years that James spent with the Heat.

“This shoe is currently only made for LeBron,” Nike says. The Swoosh has done quickstrike releases of a few special LeBron 15 colorways as part of the #LeBronWatch program so stay tuned for a possible release of the “South Beach” Nike LeBron 15.