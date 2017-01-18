Man, Dwyane Wade is already 35. It seems like just yesterday that he was TEARING up the League with dunks and crossovers and buzzer-beaters. Of course, he can still hoop and is one of the smartest basketball players on the planet–defenders, just stop biting on his pump fake.

To celebrate Old Man Wade’s birthday, which was officially yesterday, Li-Ning has a new WoW5 colorway coming. It features a woven upper while and a printed upper pattern Roman numeral “V.”

These release on January 21, for $160 at Wayofwade.com and the Edition Boutique in Miami.