-
-
Air Jordan XI
-
Air Jordan III
-
Air Jordan VIII
-
Air Jordan XI
-
Reebok Question
-
Converse Weapon
-
Reebok Question
-
Air Jordan III
-
Reebok Question
-
Air Jordan XI
-
Air Jordan XI
-
Nike Air Force 1 Mid
-
Nike Air Force 1 Mid
-
Reebok Answer IV
-
Reebok Question
-
Reebok Question
-
Air Jordan XVII
-
Reebok Question
-
Reebok Question
-
Air Jordan VII
-
Reebok Question
-
Air Jordan III
-
Air Jordan VIII
-
Air Jordan VIII
-
Air Jordan VIII
-
Air Jordan VIII
-
Air Jordan III
-
Air Jordan VIII
-
Air Jordan VIII
-
Air Jordan VIII
-
Nike Air Flight Huarache
-
Air Jordan XII
Looking Back at Kobe Bryant’s Sneaker Free Agent Season in 2002-03
Before he officially signed with Nike in the summer of 2003, Kobe Bryant played in retro Jordans, Allen Iverson’s sneakers and even some Converse Weapons. He was fresh off of his adidas deal, a partnership that granted him a few signature sneakers. But after three straight championships, Kobe was hungry to dominate sneakers as well. He heavily stunted throughout the ’02-’03 campaign while averaging a steady 30 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals per game.
Scroll through the gallery up top see him getting buckets in the Air Jordan XI, the Air Jordan VIII, the Air Jordan III, the Reebok Question and the Converse Weapon, among others.
