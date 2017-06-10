-
-
LeBron James: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 11
-
Tristan Thompson: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 11
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4
-
Deron Williams: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Kevin Durant: Nike KD10, Richard Jefferson: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe AD
-
Draymond Green: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit
1 of 8
NBA Finals Kicks of the Night: Game 4
The Cavs turned in an offensive explosion in Game 4, skyrocketing to a 137-116 win. Kyrie Irving led the way with 40 points in a red and gold Nike Kyrie 3 PE. LeBron James helped him, getting another triple-double in a graffiti-themed Nike Zoom Soldier 11. Deron Williams finally made some shots, too, rocking the Kyrie 3.
Though the Warriors lost, Stephen Curry debuted a new Under Armour Curry 4 colorway. Draymond Green kept things packed with drama, rocking the Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit. Andre Iguodala continued to show off the most fire Nike Kobe ADs. He played in a black and gold joint.
Scroll through the gallery above for the best of Game 4.
Related
NBA Finals Kicks of the Night: Game 1
NBA Finals Kicks of the Night: Game 2
NBA Finals Kicks of the Night: Game 3
Commentscomments powered by Disqus