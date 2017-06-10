The Cavs turned in an offensive explosion in Game 4, skyrocketing to a 137-116 win. Kyrie Irving led the way with 40 points in a red and gold Nike Kyrie 3 PE. LeBron James helped him, getting another triple-double in a graffiti-themed Nike Zoom Soldier 11. Deron Williams finally made some shots, too, rocking the Kyrie 3.

Though the Warriors lost, Stephen Curry debuted a new Under Armour Curry 4 colorway. Draymond Green kept things packed with drama, rocking the Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit. Andre Iguodala continued to show off the most fire Nike Kobe ADs. He played in a black and gold joint.

Scroll through the gallery above for the best of Game 4.

