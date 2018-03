Nike took over last night with multiple Kobe and LeBron silhouettes front and center. The Nike LeBron 15 popped up on the feet of Markelle Fultz and Jrue Holiday. The King, of course, wore a black-based pair in Phoenix. Mike Scott also wore some Brons, going with James’ second silhouette.

DeMar DeRozan rocked two pairs of Kobes, and Tobias Harris and Jae Crowder also wore some Mambas. Scroll down to see the rest of our latest kicks recap.

Images courtesy of Getty