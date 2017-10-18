Opening night of the 2017-18 season brought out some fire sneakers.

LeBron James made a statement with the debut of the Nike LeBron 15. His all-black sneaker was accented by a golden Swoosh and the word “EQUALITY” wrapped around the heel. The King, who led the Cavs to a 102-99 win over the Celtics with 26 points, 16 rebounds and 9 assists, shared a picture of the sneaker on Instagram, saying: “Together we will persevere through all adversity, negativity and turn it into happiness and love!”

Kyrie Irving nearly beat LeBron in their first matchup since the offseason’s dramatic trade. Before he laced up his “Shamrock” Nike Kyrie 3 PE, Irving introduced the world to the Nike Kyrie 3 “What The,” a hybrid that combines elements of his first three sneakers.

Other highlights from the first game of the season included the D Rose 8 and a look at the Crazy Explosive 17 Low, worn by Jaylen Brown in a 25-point performance.

Out in the Bay, Draymond Green broke necks by wearing the “Off-White” Hyperdunks during the first half of the Dubs’ game against the Rockets, a matchup they lost 122-121. Green then switched to his Flyknit Hyperdunks to close out the game. Stephen Curry was in a black edition of the Under Armour Curry 4, Nick Young was scorching hot in some classic silver adidas Gil Zero 2s and Klay Thompson was also drilling three pointers, rocking his “Gold Blooded” Anta KT3.

James Harden showed off a new adidas Harden Vol. 1 colorway for the Rockets while PJ Tucker laced up the Nike LeBron X and Chris Paul wore an all-red version of his signature sneaker. Scroll through the gallery above to see all the sneaker heat from last night.

