NBA Kicks of the Night

Isaiah Thomas laced up the “Gold Medal” Nike Kobe 4 last night in Cleveland. The Kobe 4’s gotten a lot of run this month. Besides Thomas, PJ Tucker‘s played in multiple pairs of 4s.

PJ Tucker's on a whole different level, man. He's been hooping in the Kobe 4 this month. Sneaker King 👑 pic.twitter.com/pP82j1SqFy — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 19, 2018

Things got a little heated out in Oklahoma City, with Russell Westbrook going at the young Sixers. He led the Thunder’s Big 3 to a win, as they all played in signature silhouettes.

Other notable pairs included Bobby Portis and Andre Drummond in the Air Jordan X and LeBron James and Eric Bledsoe in the Nike LeBron 15. Scroll down to see all of last night’s sneaker action.

Photos via Getty Images