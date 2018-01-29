NBA Kicks of the Night

Isaiah Thomas laced up the “Gold Medal” Nike Kobe 4 last night in Cleveland. The Kobe 4’s gotten a lot of run this month. Besides Thomas, PJ Tucker‘s played in multiple pairs of 4s.

Things got a little heated out in Oklahoma City, with Russell Westbrook going at the young Sixers. He led the Thunder’s Big 3 to a win, as they all played in signature silhouettes.

Other notable pairs included Bobby Portis and Andre Drummond in the Air Jordan X and LeBron James and Eric Bledsoe in the Nike LeBron 15. Scroll down to see all of last night’s sneaker action.

Photos via Getty Images

 
  

