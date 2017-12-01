-
-
Donovan Mitchell: adidas Dame 4
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
-
Trey Lyles: Air Jordan XI Retro
-
Bobby Portis: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low
-
Robin Lopez: adidas D Lillard 2
-
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6
-
Mason Plumlee: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Denzel Valentine: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Kenneth Faried: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
Will Barton: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3, Robert Covington: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Gary Harris: Nike PG1
-
DeAndre' Bembry: adidas Dame 4
-
Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro, Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
J.J. Redick: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Jayson Tatum: Nike PG1
-
Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Taurean Prince: adidas T-Mac 2
-
Lauri Markkanen: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Jamal Murray: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2017
-
Sam Dekker: Nike Kyrie 3, Jonas Jerebko: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Jusuf Nurkic: Nike KDX
-
Alec Burks: adidas Dame 4
-
C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Power 4
-
Austin Rivers: adidas Dame 4, Joe Ingles: Nike Kobe X Elite Low
-
Khris Middleton: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Pat Connaughton: Nike Air Max Dominate
1 of 25
NBA Kicks of the Night
The adidas Dame 4 continued to get heavy run as several players took to the floor rocking dope colorways of Dame’s sig.
We start off with the shoe’s namesake—Damian Lillard—who went with a grey/black model in the Blazers’ affair with the Bucks. Alec Burks of the Jazz dropped 28 points in the 4, while Donovan Mitchell went with a notable yellow pair in Utah’s win over the Clippers. For L.A., Austin Rivers rocked the sneaker in “Triple Black.” In ATL, DeAndre’ Bembry wore the wildest Dame 4 to date, as he donned a bright yellow and red colorway.
Staying in the Dirty South, Taurean Prince continued to rep the Three Stripes heavy as he brought out a pair of the adidas T-Mac 2. Other head-turning pairs on the evening included Trey Lyles in the “Win Like ’82” Air Jordan XI, and Marcus Morris in the “Space Jam” XIs. Elsewhere around the League, LeBron James rocked a Nike LeBron 15 PE similar to the “Ashes” edition, Sam Dekker busted out the Nike Kyrie 3 and Jusuf Nurkic wore an all-red Nike KDX.
Peep the best of the night above.
Photos via Getty Images
Commentscomments powered by Disqus