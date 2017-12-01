The adidas Dame 4 continued to get heavy run as several players took to the floor rocking dope colorways of Dame’s sig.

We start off with the shoe’s namesake—Damian Lillard—who went with a grey/black model in the Blazers’ affair with the Bucks. Alec Burks of the Jazz dropped 28 points in the 4, while Donovan Mitchell went with a notable yellow pair in Utah’s win over the Clippers. For L.A., Austin Rivers rocked the sneaker in “Triple Black.” In ATL, DeAndre’ Bembry wore the wildest Dame 4 to date, as he donned a bright yellow and red colorway.

Staying in the Dirty South, Taurean Prince continued to rep the Three Stripes heavy as he brought out a pair of the adidas T-Mac 2. Other head-turning pairs on the evening included Trey Lyles in the “Win Like ’82” Air Jordan XI, and Marcus Morris in the “Space Jam” XIs. Elsewhere around the League, LeBron James rocked a Nike LeBron 15 PE similar to the “Ashes” edition, Sam Dekker busted out the Nike Kyrie 3 and Jusuf Nurkic wore an all-red Nike KDX.

Peep the best of the night above.

Photos via Getty Images