A night after making its debut on the court, the “Trophy Room” Air Jordan XVI Retros were back again on the feet of the Magic’s Jeff Green. Trophy Room—the shop owned by Marcus Jordan—is located in Orlando, so it should come as no surprise that Green—a Jordan Brand athlete—got laced with the exclusive.

Speaking of Jordans, Marcus Morris definitely whet a few appetites with his pair of the “Bred” Air Jordan XI Retros as his Pistons bested he Mavericks. For Dallas, Seth Curry wore a fresh team-colored PE of the Under Armour Curry 3. Out in Houston, James Harden put up another triple-double as he helped the Rockets blowout the Kings 132-98 in the adidas Harden Vol. 1 “Dark Ops Xeno.”

