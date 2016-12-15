-
-
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D., Nik Stauskas: Nike Hypershift
-
Omar Casspi: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, James Harden: adidas Harden Vol. 1
-
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X, Aaron Gordon: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
-
Jaylen Brown: adidas Harden Vol.1, Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Paul George: Nike HyperLive, Tyler Johnson: Li-Ning WoW All-City 5
-
Joel Embiid: adidas Light Em Up 2, Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Robert Covington: Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4
-
John Wall: Nike Kobe XI Elite
-
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 5, DeAndre Jordan: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X
-
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kyrie 2, Isaiah Whitehead: Under Armour Curry 3
-
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XVI Retro 'Trophy Room'
-
Marco Belinelli, Jason Smith: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Frank Kaminsky: Jordan Jumpman Team II
-
Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro
-
Gordon Hayward: Nike KD 9
-
Tristan Thompson: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, DeAndre Liggins: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier IX, Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Harrison Barnes: adidas Crazy Bounce, Jon Leuer: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Andre Roberson: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Nene: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Trey Lyles: Nike Kobe 9 Elite
-
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Air Jordan XXXI, Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
-
C.J. Miles: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Paul George: Nike HyperLive, Josh Richardson: Nike Kyrie 2, Jeff Teague: Nike Kobe XI Elite
-
Stanley Johnson: Nike KD 9, Seth Curry: Under Armour Curry 3, Ish Smith: Nike LeBron 13
-
Deron Williams: Nike Zoom Clear Out, Reggie Jackson: Nike Hypershift
-
Bismack Biyombo: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Trevor Booker: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, Brook Lopez: adidas Crazy Bounce, Nick Young: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
-
Jae Crowder: Nike Kyrie 2, Avery Bradley: Nike KD 9, Danny Green: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
-
Troy Daniels, Iman Shumpert: Nike Kyrie 2, Chris Andersen: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
-
James Jones: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
1 of 29
NBA Kicks of the Night
A night after making its debut on the court, the “Trophy Room” Air Jordan XVI Retros were back again on the feet of the Magic’s Jeff Green. Trophy Room—the shop owned by Marcus Jordan—is located in Orlando, so it should come as no surprise that Green—a Jordan Brand athlete—got laced with the exclusive.
Speaking of Jordans, Marcus Morris definitely whet a few appetites with his pair of the “Bred” Air Jordan XI Retros as his Pistons bested he Mavericks. For Dallas, Seth Curry wore a fresh team-colored PE of the Under Armour Curry 3. Out in Houston, James Harden put up another triple-double as he helped the Rockets blowout the Kings 132-98 in the adidas Harden Vol. 1 “Dark Ops Xeno.”
Make sure to get caught up with the rest of Wednesday night’s NBA sneaker action in our latest recap.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus