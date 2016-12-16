Stephen Curry took to the floor wearing a special pair of his Under Armour Curry 3 on Thursday. Curry wore a custom pair of his signature model that paid tribute to the victims of the Oakland Ghost Ship fire that occurred on December 2.

The shoes featured “Oakland Strong” in graffiti accompanied with the initials of all those who lost their lives in the tragic event. Prior to the game, Curry also warmed up in a pair of low-top Curry 3s that also paid homage to the victims. Both pairs will be auctioned off to support on You Caring to help raise money for the victims and their families.

A night after Jeff Green rocked the exclusive ‘Trophy Room’ Air Jordan XVI Retro, PJ Tucker brought out another exclusive pair or XVIs as he donned the highly sought after ‘Solefly’ model which is limited to only 1,500 pairs.

Out in Milwaukee, the Bulls Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade—both former Marquette Golden Eagles—paid tribute to their alma mater with PE models the Air Jordan XXXI and Li-Ning Way of Wade 5 in the school’s blue and gold colors.

