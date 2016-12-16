-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3 Low 'Ghost Ship'
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI 'Marquette'
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5, Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe X Elite
Thaddeus Young: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9
Paul George: Nike HyperLive, Jrue Holiday: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Clear Out, Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive
Gary Harris: Nike Zoom Huarache 2K4, Damian Lillard: adidas D Lillard 3
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI, P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan XVI Retro 'Solefly'
C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Jameer Nelson: Nike KD 9
Matthew Dellavedova: Peak Delly 1, Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5
Brandon Jennings: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low, Klay Thompson: Anta KT2
Eric Bledsoe: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
Dragan Bender: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
Danilo Gallinari: adidas D Rose 7
Jeff Teague: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Jrue Holiday: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
P.J.Tucker: Air Jordan XVI Retro 'Solefly,' Dewayne Dedmon: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Lance Thomas: Nike Air Penny 6
NBA Kicks of the Night
Stephen Curry took to the floor wearing a special pair of his Under Armour Curry 3 on Thursday. Curry wore a custom pair of his signature model that paid tribute to the victims of the Oakland Ghost Ship fire that occurred on December 2.
The shoes featured “Oakland Strong” in graffiti accompanied with the initials of all those who lost their lives in the tragic event. Prior to the game, Curry also warmed up in a pair of low-top Curry 3s that also paid homage to the victims. Both pairs will be auctioned off to support on You Caring to help raise money for the victims and their families.
A night after Jeff Green rocked the exclusive ‘Trophy Room’ Air Jordan XVI Retro, PJ Tucker brought out another exclusive pair or XVIs as he donned the highly sought after ‘Solefly’ model which is limited to only 1,500 pairs.
Out in Milwaukee, the Bulls Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade—both former Marquette Golden Eagles—paid tribute to their alma mater with PE models the Air Jordan XXXI and Li-Ning Way of Wade 5 in the school’s blue and gold colors.
Get caught up on the rest of the night in NBA kicks in our latest recap.
