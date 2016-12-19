Joel Embiid had a big night for the Sixers as the rookie big man went for a career-high 33 points to go along with 10 boards in leading the Philadelphia to a 108-107 win over Brooklyn. As he’s done all season, Embiid wore a PE team colorway of the adidas Light Em Up 2. For the Nets, Brooklyn’s star big Brook Lopez also took the floor in adidas as he wore the Crazy Bounce.

In Washington, Bradley Beal went off for 41 points in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low as the Wizards defeated the Los Angeles Clippers. Playing a key role in the win was Markieff Morris as he rocked the Nike Air Foamposite One “Olympic,” while John Wall once again brought out the “Mango” Nike Kobe XI Elite. Speaking of the XI Elites, Josh Richardson of the Heat wore the highly coveted FTB edition. And last but not least, Jarell Martin of the Grizzlies took the floor in the “OVO” Air Jordan X Retro.

Make sure to peep the rest of Sunday’s NBA sneaker game in our latest recap up top.