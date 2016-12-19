-
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI, Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D.
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Clear Out, Salah Mejri: Nike Kobe XI
Jrue Holiday: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Elfrid Payton: Nike Kobe XI
John Wall: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Brook Lopez: adidas Crazy Bounce, Joel Embiid: adidas Light Em Up 2
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One, Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 5
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.
Gordon Hayward: Nike KD 9, Jarell Martin: Air Jordan X Retro 'OVO'
Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Justise Winslow: adidas Crazy Bounce
Jahlil Okafor: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Isaiah Whitehead: Under Armour Curry 3, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kobe XI
Goran Dragic: adidas D Lillard 2
Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Josh Richardson, James Johnson: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Seth Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
Ben McClemore: adidas D Lillard 2, Harrison Barnes: adidas Crazy Bounce
Gordon Hayward: Nike KD 9, Dante Exum: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Boris Diaw, Rudy Gobert: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Rodney Hood: Nike Kobe XI
JaMychal Green: Air Jordan XI Retro Low I.E., Trey Lyles: Nike Kobe 9 Elite
Alexis Ajinca: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Jonas Jerebko: Nike Kyrie 2
Patrick Patterson: Nike KD Trey 5 IV, Serge Ibaka: adidas D Rose 7
Cheick Diallo: adidas Crazy Explosive, Jonathon Simmons: Nike KD 9, Tyreke Evans: Nike HyperRev 2016
NBA Kicks of the Night
Joel Embiid had a big night for the Sixers as the rookie big man went for a career-high 33 points to go along with 10 boards in leading the Philadelphia to a 108-107 win over Brooklyn. As he’s done all season, Embiid wore a PE team colorway of the adidas Light Em Up 2. For the Nets, Brooklyn’s star big Brook Lopez also took the floor in adidas as he wore the Crazy Bounce.
In Washington, Bradley Beal went off for 41 points in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low as the Wizards defeated the Los Angeles Clippers. Playing a key role in the win was Markieff Morris as he rocked the Nike Air Foamposite One “Olympic,” while John Wall once again brought out the “Mango” Nike Kobe XI Elite. Speaking of the XI Elites, Josh Richardson of the Heat wore the highly coveted FTB edition. And last but not least, Jarell Martin of the Grizzlies took the floor in the “OVO” Air Jordan X Retro.
Make sure to peep the rest of Sunday’s NBA sneaker game in our latest recap up top.
