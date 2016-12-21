-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3, Gordon Hayward: Nike KD 9
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Joel Embiid: adidas Light Em Up 2
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M12, Paul George: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 2
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X
Jae Crowder: Nike Kyrie 2, Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kobe XI Elte, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D.
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Damian Lillard: adidas D Lillard 3
D.J. Augustin: Jordan CP3.X, Josh Richardson: Nike Kobe XI Elite
LeBron James: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Malcolm Brogdon: Nike KD 9
Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 7, Jeff Teague: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Clear Out, Rudy Gobert: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Gordon Hayward: Nike KD 9
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI, Avery Bradley: Nike KD 9
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XI Retro
Vince Carter: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Jaylen Brown: adidas Harden Vol.1
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Air Jordan XXXI, Nick Young: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Nikola Vucevic: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Hassan Whiteside: Nike LeBron 13 Elite
Roy Hibbert: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Larry Nance Jr.: adidas D Rose 7, Frank Kaminsky: Air Jordan XXXI, Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive, Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 7,
J.R. Smith: Nike LeBron 13 Low
D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 2, Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4
Ben McClemore: adidas D Lillard 2, C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Maurice Harkless: Nike Kobe A.D.
Jameer Nelson: Nike KD 9, Raymond Felton: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low
Iman Shumpert: Air Jordan XI Retro Low, Jabari Parker: Jordan CP3.IX, Matthew Dellavedova: Peak Delly 1
Zach Randolph: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Kelly Olynyk: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Norman Powell, Spencer Dinwiddie: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Mason Plumlee: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Will Barton: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low, Jamal Crawford: adidas Crazylight Boost
Paul Pierce: Nike Air Legacy 3, Garry Harris: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
Jonathon Simmons: Nike KD 9, Patrick Beverley: adidas D Rose 7
Kevon Looney: adidas Crazy Explosive, Trey Lyles: Nike Kobe 9 Elite
NBA Kicks of the Night
Malcolm Brogdon poster sales might be up 1000% this morning after posterizing both LeBron James and Kyrie Irving last night. Brogdon picked a great night to breakout a pair of flashy Nike KD 9s as the rookie got the best of the Cleveland stars on two highlight worthy dunks. However, King James—who was wearing a yellow/black pair of his Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X—and company got the last laugh as the Cavs prevailed over the Bucks 114-108. In the same game, Iman Shumpert wore the “Closing Ceremoy” Air Jordan XI Retro Low which certainly got more than a few sneakerheads talking.
Out in Sacramento, DeMarcus Cousins wore the Nike Zoom Clear Out as he dropped a double-nickel on the Blazers in leading the Kings to a 126-121 victory. Damian Lillard wore his new adidas D Lillard 3 as finished the night with 24 points. In Boston, Mike Conley made his return to the Grizzlies in the Air Jordan XXXI, but it was Isaiah Thomas in the Nike Kobe A.D. coming up big as he scored 44 points to lead the Celtics to the victory.
We have almost 40 images of last night’s NBA sneaker action so make sure you check out our latest gallery.
