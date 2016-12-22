-
LeBron James: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Damian Lillard: adidas D Lillard 3
Matthew Dellavedova: Peak Delly 1, Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 2 PE
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Zach LaVine: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
Iman Shumpert: Air Jordan XI Retro Low, Greg Monroe: Jordan Ultra.Fly
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5
Iman Shumpert: Air Jordan XI Retro Low 'Closing Ceremony'
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5
Jabari Parker: Jordan CP3.IX
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Mike Muscala: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Karl-Anthony Towns: NIke Hyperdunk 2016
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe X Elite
Chandler Parsons: adidas Crazy Explosive, Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe XI Elite
P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe 7 FTB, James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
Patrick Beverley: adidas D Rose 7
Eric Bledsoe: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Seth Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Andre Drummond: Jordan Extra.Fly
Nikola Mirotic: Nike KD 9, Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One
Jimmy Buter: Air Jordan XXXI, John Wall: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Jerian Grant: Under Armour Curry 3
Matt Barnes: adidas D Lillard 2, Gordon Hayward: Nike KD 9
Boris Diaw, Rudy Gobert: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Ben McClemore: adidas D Lillard 2
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, John Wall: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Reggie Jackson: Nike Hypershift
Garrett Temple: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Andre Roberson: Nike Kyrie 2
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive, Paul Millsap: Nike Hypershift
Damian Lillard: adidas D Lillard 3, Mason Plumlee: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Al-Farouq Aminu: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Harrison Barnes: adidas Crazy Bounce, C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
NBA Kicks of the Night
Russell Westbrook had another massive night as the Thunder easily handled the New Orleans Pelicans. Westbrook—as he’s done all season—wore a PE model of the Air Jordan XXXI on his way to a 42-point performance. For New Orleans, Tim Frazier and Anthony Davis wore red-themed sneakers, as Frazier rocked the “Roots” adidas Dame 3 while Davis once again rocked his Nike Air Max Audacity 2016.
Out in Chicago, Dwyane Wade rocked two colorways of his Li-Ning Way of Wade 5 in the Bulls home loss to the Wizards. John Wall had a solid game in another notable Nike Kobe model, as he wore the “Fade to Black” model of the XI. “Foam King” Markieff Morris lived up to his name as he donned the “Metallic Red” Nike Air Foamposite One. In Cleveland, the Cavs completed a home-and-home sweep of the Bucks as LeBron James wore a new colorway of the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X while Kyrie Irving rocked a white/red version of his Nike Kyrie 2.
The rest of Wednesday night’s NBA kicks are just a few clicks away.
