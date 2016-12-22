Russell Westbrook had another massive night as the Thunder easily handled the New Orleans Pelicans. Westbrook—as he’s done all season—wore a PE model of the Air Jordan XXXI on his way to a 42-point performance. For New Orleans, Tim Frazier and Anthony Davis wore red-themed sneakers, as Frazier rocked the “Roots” adidas Dame 3 while Davis once again rocked his Nike Air Max Audacity 2016.

Out in Chicago, Dwyane Wade rocked two colorways of his Li-Ning Way of Wade 5 in the Bulls home loss to the Wizards. John Wall had a solid game in another notable Nike Kobe model, as he wore the “Fade to Black” model of the XI. “Foam King” Markieff Morris lived up to his name as he donned the “Metallic Red” Nike Air Foamposite One. In Cleveland, the Cavs completed a home-and-home sweep of the Bucks as LeBron James wore a new colorway of the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X while Kyrie Irving rocked a white/red version of his Nike Kyrie 2.

The rest of Wednesday night’s NBA kicks are just a few clicks away.