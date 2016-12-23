-
Aaron Gordon: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low, Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M12
Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9
Avery Bradley: Nike KD 9, Paul George: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Klay Thompson: Anta KT2
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D., Myles Turner: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
Danny Green: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X
Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 7
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
James Johnson: Air Jordan XI Low Retro
Serge Ibaka: adidas D Rose 7, Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive
D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 2
Josh Richardson: Air Jordan XI Low Retro
Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Caris LeVert: Nike Kyrie 2
Goran Dragic: adidas D Lillard 2, Nick Young: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XI Retro
Ian Clark: Nike KD 9
James Johnson: Air Jordan XI Low Retro, Thomas Robinson: Nike KD 9, Willis Reed: Air Jordan XII Retro
Jeremy Lin: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3 'Magi'
Paul Pierce: Nike Air Legacy 3, Pau Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Tyler Johnson: Li-Ning Way of Wade All-City 5
C.J. Miles: Nike Kyrie 2
Wesley Johnson: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, Patty Mills: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low
NBA Kicks of the Night
On the night the Miami Heat retired Shaquille O’Neal’s jersey, James Johnson and Josh Richardson stole a bit of the spotlight with their Air Jordan XI Retro Lows. Johnson rocked the White/Varsity Red while Richardson wore the Concords in the Heat’s win over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers, 115-107.
Stephen Curry got into the holiday spirit in Brooklyn as he debuted the “Magi” colorway of his Under Armour Curry 3. The shoe is part of UA’s “Christmas Collection” and is one of a three models that Curry will be sporting in his next few days. In the same game, Ian Clark rocked a pair of NIKEiD KD 9 PEs that featured a multi-color Flyknit toe while Kevin Durant went with the “White/Blue” model that he’s frequently worn in the past.
Make sure to check out our latest NBA Kicks of the Night gallery to get caught on Thursday night’s best.
