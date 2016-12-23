On the night the Miami Heat retired Shaquille O’Neal’s jersey, James Johnson and Josh Richardson stole a bit of the spotlight with their Air Jordan XI Retro Lows. Johnson rocked the White/Varsity Red while Richardson wore the Concords in the Heat’s win over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers, 115-107.

Stephen Curry got into the holiday spirit in Brooklyn as he debuted the “Magi” colorway of his Under Armour Curry 3. The shoe is part of UA’s “Christmas Collection” and is one of a three models that Curry will be sporting in his next few days. In the same game, Ian Clark rocked a pair of NIKEiD KD 9 PEs that featured a multi-color Flyknit toe while Kevin Durant went with the “White/Blue” model that he’s frequently worn in the past.

