John Wall: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXI
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D.
Paul George: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Justin Anderson: Nike Hyperdunk 2008
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Dwight Howard: Peak DH5
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, Iman Shumpert: Air Jordan X Retro
Zach LaVine: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Joel Embiid: adidas Light Em Up 2
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Bismack Biyombo: Air Jordan XXXI
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning WoW All-City 5
C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Air Jordan XXXI
Tristan Thompson: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Kevin Love, Jon Leuer: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Reggie Jackson: Nike Kyrie 2
Brook Lopez: adidas Crazy Bounce, Jeremy Lin: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Harrison Barnes: adidas Crazy Bounce, Dante Cunningham: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Rudy Gay: Nike Air Max Hyperposite
Thaddeus Young: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Taj Gibson: adidas D Lillard 2, Nikola Mirotic: Nike KD 9, Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI, Robin Lopez: adidas D Lillard 2
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe X Elite, Otto Porter: Air Jordan XXXI
Chandler Parsons: adidas Crazy Explosive
C.J. Miles: Nike Kyrie 2
DeAndre Jordan, Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Kris Humphries: Nike Kobe Mentality 2
Michael Carter-Williams: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5
Richard Jefferson: Nike Zoom Clear Out, Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro
Kenneth Faried: adidas Crazy Explosive
Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4
Randy Foye: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Eric Bledsoe: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Jamal Crawford: adidas Crazylight Boost
Sergio Rodriguez: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
P.J. Tucker: Nike KD 9
Will Barton: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low
Thabo Sefolosha: Nike Air Max 90, Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive
Matthew Dellavedova: Peak Delly 1, Markieff Morris: Nike Air More Uptempo, Jabari Parker: Jordan CP3.IX
Gary Harris: Nike Hyperdunk 2008
Matt Barnes: adidas D Lillard 2
Sam Dekker: Nike Kyrie 2
NBA Kicks of the Night
Christmas might officially be in the books, but NBA players continued to stunt with some hot new PE colorways.
Leading the way on Monday night was Kyrie Irving, who debuted a “wine” version of his Nike Kyrie 3. Iman Shumpert continued to rock fire on the court as he followed up his “Dirty Copper” Foams with a pair of the “Double Nickel” Air Jordan X Retro. Keeping with the Jordan theme, the Air Jordan XXXI was a significant player in the Grizzlies-Magic game, as a trio of PEs were spotted on court. Mike Conley rocked a colorway that paired nicely with Memphis’ away uniforms while Jeff Green and Bismack Biyombo wore colorways that complimented Orlando’s kits.
Other notable kicks on the nights were Rudy Gay and his PE colorway of an old favorite, the Nike Air Max Hyperposite. Markieff Morris went retro with the Nike Air More Uptempo, while John Wall donned two colors of the Nike Kobe XI Elite. The adidas Crazy Explosive saw a couple of dope colorways, with Kenneth Faried’s PE pair definitely the most eye-catching of them all.
With over 40 images in our latest NBA Kicks of the Night gallery, give yourself a moment to catch up on all the jawns the hit the hardwood.
