Christmas might officially be in the books, but NBA players continued to stunt with some hot new PE colorways.

Leading the way on Monday night was Kyrie Irving, who debuted a “wine” version of his Nike Kyrie 3. Iman Shumpert continued to rock fire on the court as he followed up his “Dirty Copper” Foams with a pair of the “Double Nickel” Air Jordan X Retro. Keeping with the Jordan theme, the Air Jordan XXXI was a significant player in the Grizzlies-Magic game, as a trio of PEs were spotted on court. Mike Conley rocked a colorway that paired nicely with Memphis’ away uniforms while Jeff Green and Bismack Biyombo wore colorways that complimented Orlando’s kits.

Other notable kicks on the nights were Rudy Gay and his PE colorway of an old favorite, the Nike Air Max Hyperposite. Markieff Morris went retro with the Nike Air More Uptempo, while John Wall donned two colors of the Nike Kobe XI Elite. The adidas Crazy Explosive saw a couple of dope colorways, with Kenneth Faried’s PE pair definitely the most eye-catching of them all.

With over 40 images in our latest NBA Kicks of the Night gallery, give yourself a moment to catch up on all the jawns the hit the hardwood.