While James Harden continues to dominate Rockets’ headlines, Montrezl Harrell is quietly becoming quite a familiar name amongst sneakerheads. Harrell went deep into his sneaker vault and pulled out the Air Jordan 2009 for Tuesday night’s affair against the Mavericks while Harden led Houston to victory in the “Imma Be A Star” adidas Harden Vol.1.

In the night’s other notable sneaker news, Isaiah Thomas debuted the latest Kobe release as he took the floor in the Nike Kobe XI Elite 4KB “Ghosts of Christmas Past” while Russell Westbrook dropped his 15th triple-double of the season in the Air Jordan XXXI.

To peep these kicks and more, check out our latest gallery.

