James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe XI Elite 4KB 'Liquid Lime,' Andrew Harrison: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Gordon Hayward: Nike KD 9
Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan 2009, Andrew Bogut: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Sam Dekker: Nike Kyrie 2, Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Air Max Premier, Eric Gordon: adidas Crazy Explosive
Rudy Gobert: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Julius Randle: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
Troy Daniels: Nike Kyrie 2
Andre Roberson: Nike Kyrie 2
D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 2
Justise Winslow: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Gerald Green: Li-Ning WoW All-City 5, Marcus Smart: adidas D Lillard 2
NBA Kicks of the Night
While James Harden continues to dominate Rockets’ headlines, Montrezl Harrell is quietly becoming quite a familiar name amongst sneakerheads. Harrell went deep into his sneaker vault and pulled out the Air Jordan 2009 for Tuesday night’s affair against the Mavericks while Harden led Houston to victory in the “Imma Be A Star” adidas Harden Vol.1.
In the night’s other notable sneaker news, Isaiah Thomas debuted the latest Kobe release as he took the floor in the Nike Kobe XI Elite 4KB “Ghosts of Christmas Past” while Russell Westbrook dropped his 15th triple-double of the season in the Air Jordan XXXI.
To peep these kicks and more, check out our latest gallery.
