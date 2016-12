While James Harden continues to dominate Rockets’ headlines, Montrezl Harrell is quietly becoming quite a familiar name amongst sneakerheads. Harrell went deep into his sneaker vault and pulled out the Air Jordan 2009 for Tuesday night’s affair against the Mavericks¬†while Harden led Houston to victory in the “Imma Be A Star” adidas Harden Vol.1.

In the night’s other notable sneaker news,¬†Isaiah Thomas debuted the latest Kobe release as he took the floor in the Nike Kobe XI Elite 4KB “Ghosts of Christmas Past” while Russell Westbrook dropped his 15th triple-double of the season in the Air Jordan XXXI.

To peep these kicks and more, check out our latest gallery.

Related

Post Up: Grudge Match