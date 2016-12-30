LeBron James debuted the second colorway of his latest signature model in the Cavaliers 124-118 win against the Celtics Thursday night. James finished the evening with 23 points and 11 assists while rocking a black/white version of the Nike LeBron 14. Teammate Iman Shumpert continued his recent run of awesome sneakers as he took the floor in the Nike Air Bakin.

After missing some time with a toe injury, Utah Jazz point guard George Hill returned to action against the 76ers and it appears his time with Peak might be over. Hill – who normally wears the Peak Monster GH3 and Team Attitude – took the floor in both the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier IX and the Air Jordan XVI Retro ‘Midnight Navy.’

Other notable sneakers on the evening included the Heat’s Rodney McGruder wearing the Nike Kyrie 3 “Black Ice,” DeMar DeRozan and Isaiah Thomas both rocking the Nike Kobe A.D., and Seth Curry taking the floor once again in a PE colorway of the Under Armour Curry 3.

Check out all these sneakers and more in the kicks of the night recap up top.