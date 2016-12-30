-
-
JaMychal Green: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXXI
-
T.J. Warren: Nike KD 9, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3, Marcus Smart: adidas D Lillard 2
-
P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe 7 FTB, Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
-
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Justise Winslow: adidas Crazy Bounce, Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4
-
Iman Shumpert: Nike Air Bakin
-
George Hill: Air Jordan XVI Retro, T.J. McConnell: Nike Hypershift
-
Tyler Johnson: Li-Ning WoW All-City 5
-
D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Trey Lyles: Nike Zoom Kobe 7
-
Zach Randolph: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Enes Kanter: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Eric Bledsoe: Nike Hypershift
-
T.J. McConnell: Nike Hypershift, George Hill: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier IX
-
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
-
James Ennis: Nike Kobe XI Elte, Alex Abrines: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
-
Rodney McGruder: Nike Kyrie 3, Josh Richardson: Nike Kobe XI Elite FTB, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Seth Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
-
Julius Randle: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
-
Boris Diaw: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Ersan Ilyasova: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Vince Carter: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
Devin Harris: adidas D Rose 7, Nick Young: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
-
Lucas Nogueira: Nike KD Trey 5 IV, Tyler Ulis: Nike Kobe XI Elite
-
Shelvin Mack: Nike Kobe Mentality 2
1 of 26
NBA Kicks of the Night
LeBron James debuted the second colorway of his latest signature model in the Cavaliers 124-118 win against the Celtics Thursday night. James finished the evening with 23 points and 11 assists while rocking a black/white version of the Nike LeBron 14. Teammate Iman Shumpert continued his recent run of awesome sneakers as he took the floor in the Nike Air Bakin.
After missing some time with a toe injury, Utah Jazz point guard George Hill returned to action against the 76ers and it appears his time with Peak might be over. Hill – who normally wears the Peak Monster GH3 and Team Attitude – took the floor in both the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier IX and the Air Jordan XVI Retro ‘Midnight Navy.’
Other notable sneakers on the evening included the Heat’s Rodney McGruder wearing the Nike Kyrie 3 “Black Ice,” DeMar DeRozan and Isaiah Thomas both rocking the Nike Kobe A.D., and Seth Curry taking the floor once again in a PE colorway of the Under Armour Curry 3.
Check out all these sneakers and more in the kicks of the night recap up top.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus